

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: An Evening with Ordinary Elephant

EVENT: An Evening with Ordinary Elephant

DATE/TIME: Friday, September 18, 2026; Music at 8:00 pm; Doors open 7:30 pm

TICKETS: $20 in advance; $25 at door day of show

TICKET LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-ordinary-elephant-tickets-1990918977255

LOCATION: Night Eagle Cafe at the Savage Club and Lansing Area Performance Hall, 1004 Auburn Rd., North Lansing, NY 13073

Ordinary Elephant website: https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/

CONTACT: For general media inquiries – Scott Anderson: samusicworks@gmail.com, 315 406 5681;

For general venue inquiries - Susan Murphy: info@nighteaglecafe.org, 845-270-0441.

NIGHT EAGLE PRODUCTIONS WEBSITE: https://www.nighteaglecafe.org/

An Evening with Ordinary Elephant

Mesmerizing folk duo, Ordinary Elephant, has spent the better part of the last decade on a never-ending tour that's earned married couple Crystal and Pete Damore widespread critical acclaim and made fans of luminaries like Tom Paxton and Mary Gauthier.

In 2017, the pair took home the International Folk Music Award for Artist of the Year on the strength of their breakout album, "Before I Go", and two years later, they returned with the similarly lauded "Honest", which the Associated Press hailed as "one of the best Americana albums of the year." Their recent release, Ordinary Elephant, was nominated by Folk Alliance International for 2024 IFMA Album of the Year and the 2025 Artist of the Year. This record is the purest distillation of their sound yet, showcasing the arresting power of the couple’s gorgeous harmonies and intricate fretwork. The songs are timeless, rooted in rich, character-driven storytelling, and the performances are similarly transportive, fueled by delicately intertwined banjo, guitar, and octave mandolin. At this live performance you’ll hear more than just a husband and wife; you’ll hear the sound of sincerity and commitment, of patience and gratitude, of learning to let go of expectation and revel in the simple beauty of the moment.

Their movie, Across the Quiet, a film from Ordinary Elephant, won the Best Louisiana Film award at the 2025 Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival. https://www.patreon.com/ordinaryelephant/posts/across-quiet-122143183.

Tom Paxton: "There is nothing at all ordinary with this elephant. They are smack dab in the tradition that I have always loved but have both (all four?) feet in the 21st Century. This is rich ground. Listen!"

Mary Gauthier “Two become one, in song...hand-in-glove harmonies surprise the listener with focused intensity and musical mastery. Songs are pouring out of them, and I suspect their rise will be steady."

PHOTOS: (Attached)

NEW SONGS:

Once Upon a Time https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kjGsXmipeyzy4Rr8665HT168S3jLTlbXk

Relic of the Rain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1mrJXW9a-M&list=RDh1mrJXW9a-M&start_radio=1

ABOUT THE NIGHT EAGLE: The Night Eagle Cafe flies again! It’s been 16 years since doors opened to this venue’s storied history in Central New York where over 125 shows per year were presented from 1996 to 2008. The Night Eagle is back, again presented by Ken Millett plus co-director Susan Murphy, with a growing 2026-2027 season in its new home at the Savage Club and the Lansing Area Performance Hall, and in other area venues.