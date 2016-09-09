ANNIVERSARY MEMORIAL ORGAN RECITAL COMMEMORATING DR. JONATHAN BIGGERS (1960-2016)

The American Guild of Organists, Binghamton Chapter invites you to an Anniversary Memorial Organ Recital commemorating Dr. Jonathan Biggers on Saturday, September 19, 4 pm at The United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street, Binghamton.

Dr. Biggers was an internationally acclaimed, award winning organist who arrived at Binghamton University in 1991 as the Edwin Link Endowed Professor of Organ and Harpsichord. While still maintaining a concert career, Jonathan taught for 25 years until his sudden early death in 2016. His legacy lives on through his former students, seven of whom will be performing in the recital.

It is free and open to the public! Please join us and hear firsthand the magnificent instrument that Dr. Biggers helped design!

