Annual Blair-Bigler-Perry Concert
Annual Blair-Bigler-Perry Concert
Concert Featuring the Corning Brass Works and the Three River City Jazz Band, Performing Classical; Jazz and Contemporary Music
First Congregational United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Artist Group Info
Corning Brass Works/Three River City Jazz Band
First Congregational United Church of Christ
171 W. Pulteney StreetCorning , New York 14830
607-962-7423
office@corningucc.org