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Annual Blair-Bigler-Perry Concert

Annual Blair-Bigler-Perry Concert

Concert Featuring the Corning Brass Works and the Three River City Jazz Band, Performing Classical; Jazz and Contemporary Music

First Congregational United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

First Congregational United Church of Christ
www.corningucc.org

Artist Group Info

Corning Brass Works/Three River City Jazz Band
First Congregational United Church of Christ
171 W. Pulteney Street
Corning , New York 14830
607-962-7423
office@corningucc.org
www.corningucc.org