Bald Eagles: Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation
Bald Eagles: Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation
Nature based educator Tom Tasber will discuss the eagle's "natural" history as well as its "historic" and "historical" timeline, with an emphasis on New York. Free, open to all.
Central United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club
Central United Methodist Church
17 Nanticoke AvenueEndicott, New York 13760