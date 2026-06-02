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Bald Eagles: Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation

Bald Eagles: Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club meeting and presentation

Nature based educator Tom Tasber will discuss the eagle's "natural" history as well as its "historic" and "historical" timeline, with an emphasis on New York. Free, open to all.

Central United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club
www.ackcny.org
Central United Methodist Church
17 Nanticoke Avenue
Endicott, New York 13760