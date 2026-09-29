“Battle of the Dad Bands” Benefit

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Battle of the Dad Bands, an epic rock-and-roll showdown benefiting local charities slated for 6 p.m., Friday, November 6, at the Hangar Theatre, Ithaca.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Hangar Theatre website at https://hangartheatre.org/event/battle-of-the-dad-bands.

The first "Rock and Roll Challenge for Charity" will feature local amateur bands performing 15-minute sets competing on behalf of their chosen nonprofit organizations.

Audience voting will select the winning band and their cause – first place will garner half of the prize money, second place one-third, and third place one-sixth.

Bands scheduled to perform include:

· The Dead Wooly Buggers;

· Patchwork Down;

· Dad on Arrival;

· Scratched Vinyl;

· The Amalgamators;

· Viagra Falls;

· The Time Riders;

· Burning Sensations;

· with special guests FOGG and the Teenage Dirtband.

The event is made possible through the support of BSI Production, The Hangar Theatre, and Ithaca Guitar Works.

“Dad Band” is a gender-neutral term for an amateur group of musicians who get together to play their favorite music for the love of rock and roll in someone’s basement, neighborhood fests, and their friends’ parties.

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Please contact Matt Montague at mattmontague99@gmail.com or 607 280 7121 to learn about sponsorships, for media inquiries, or for general information.

