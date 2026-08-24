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Canning Tomatoes Demonstration

Canning Tomatoes Demonstration

September is a month full of bounty in the natural world! If you've found yourself with too many tomatoes for fresh eating, or if you're just curious about food preservation, join us for a workshop on how to preserve tomatoes and other seasonal foods at their peak flavor. Participants will learn about the safety, equipment, and benefits of preserving seasonal foods. Aly Trombitas is the Agriculture & Horticulture Educator at CCE Tompkins. She is Master Food Preserver and started formally (and enthusiastically) teaching food preservation in 2023. She has many years of experience teaching all ages about food, environment, and agriculture.

Newfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/