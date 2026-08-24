Canning Tomatoes Demonstration

September is a month full of bounty in the natural world! If you've found yourself with too many tomatoes for fresh eating, or if you're just curious about food preservation, join us for a workshop on how to preserve tomatoes and other seasonal foods at their peak flavor. Participants will learn about the safety, equipment, and benefits of preserving seasonal foods. Aly Trombitas is the Agriculture & Horticulture Educator at CCE Tompkins. She is Master Food Preserver and started formally (and enthusiastically) teaching food preservation in 2023. She has many years of experience teaching all ages about food, environment, and agriculture.

