"Carrie: The Musical," based on Stephen King’s classic novel, arrives at the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department this fall. Directed by Deena Conley and music direction by Ben Kapilow, the production follows Carrie White, a bullied high school student whose telekinetic powers erupt in devastating fashion on the night of her senior prom. The musical blends a rock-infused score with a story of isolation, cruelty and the search for belonging. Performances take place in the Dowd Fine Arts Center’s Lab Theatre, an intimate space that puts audiences close to the action. The production runs Oct. 30, 31 and Nov. 5-7, with matinees Nov. 1 and 8.