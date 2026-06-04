Concerto for Chamber Orchestra: 2025-2026 FCO Season Finale
Concerto for Chamber Orchestra: 2025-2026 FCO Season Finale
We close the season with Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, a vibrant finale featuring the world premiere of a new work by Stephen Lias, commissioned by Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Paired with the Brazilian elegance of Villa-Lobos and Mozart’s iconic Symphony No. 40, the program highlights the orchestra’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and discovery.
Christ Church Cooperstown
0-45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
917-859-6672
info@fenimoreco.org
Artist Group Info
Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
info@fenimore-orchestra.org
Christ Church Cooperstown
46 River StreetCooperstown, New York 13326
parishadmin@christchurchcooperstown.org