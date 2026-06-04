© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Concerto for Chamber Orchestra: 2025-2026 FCO Season Finale

Concerto for Chamber Orchestra: 2025-2026 FCO Season Finale

We close the season with Concerto for Chamber Orchestra, a vibrant finale featuring the world premiere of a new work by Stephen Lias, commissioned by Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Paired with the Brazilian elegance of Villa-Lobos and Mozart’s iconic Symphony No. 40, the program highlights the orchestra’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and discovery.

Christ Church Cooperstown
0-45
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
917-859-6672
info@fenimoreco.org
https://fenimoreco.org

Artist Group Info

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra
info@fenimore-orchestra.org
https://fenimore-orchestra.org
Christ Church Cooperstown
46 River Street
Cooperstown, New York 13326
parishadmin@christchurchcooperstown.org
https://www.ceccoop.net