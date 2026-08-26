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Create Comics ‘n Creatures

Create Comics ‘n Creatures

Dragons, unicorns, and robots, oh my! Kids ages 4 through 14 are invited to drop by to hunt dragons, craft creatures, create their own comic book characters, and color fantasy worlds. Step into the world of your favorite comic with this crafting event held by the Ithaca College Graphic Novel Group.

Newfield Public Library
12:30 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/