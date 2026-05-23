Daughters (Hijas): A New Musical

NYU Argentinian-Romanian-American student, Andrea, is determined to explore her Argentinian roots despite her mom's reluctance to discover her own deep connection to Los Desaparecidos and Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo. Who is Andrea's real Abuela: Clara, who disappeared in Buenos Aires during the Military Junta, or Beatriz, who raised Andrea's mother, Mariana? Andrea's father, Bogdan, an immigrant who escaped a dictatorship that persecuted gay people in Romania, is on Andrea's side. Bloodlines and lifelines collide and intersect in this story about 4 generations of women and their role in shaping histories/her-stories.