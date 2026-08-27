David Jackson - Organist
David Jackson - Organist
David Jackson from Spencer, N.Y. is providing an upbeat concert on our historic 1852 Hook Tracker Organ
in our exceptional acoustically built auditorium.
Supported by a grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation, Part B.
Lodi Historical Society
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lodi Historical Society
607-582-6334
Artist Group Info
David Jackson
Lodi Historical Society
8493 South Main StreetLodi, New York 14860
607-582-6334