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David Jackson - Organist

David Jackson - Organist

David Jackson from Spencer, N.Y. is providing an upbeat concert on our historic 1852 Hook Tracker Organ
in our exceptional acoustically built auditorium.
Supported by a grant from the Nelson B. Delavan Foundation, Part B.

Lodi Historical Society
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lodi Historical Society
607-582-6334
www.lodihistoricalsociety.com

Artist Group Info

David Jackson
Lodi Historical Society
8493 South Main Street
Lodi, New York 14860
607-582-6334
www.lodihistoricalsociety.com