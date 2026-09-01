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DIY Solar Installations

DIY Solar Installations

Join Greg Nelson for a workshop about small scale, DIY solar installations for home use. Greg Nelson has been sharing knowledge about small-scale DIY solar installations for increased resilience. He recently worked with Living Energy Farm (LEF) to install systems at a workshop in Vermont. Built using 8 salvaged solar panels, this system provides refrigeration, cooking, lighting, and ways to charge laptops and power tools to a small off-grid community's common building.
Greg has been part of Danby Resilience Community where he presented at last fall's Resilience Fair, along with a deep-dive four-part series at The Soil Factory in Ithaca. This October he will speak about these solutions at the Radically Rural conference in New Hampshire.

Newfield Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Newfield Public Library
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/
Newfield Public Library
198 Main Street
Newfield, New York 14867
607-564-3594
newfieldlibrary@gmail.com
https://newfieldpubliclibrary.org/