Join Greg Nelson for a workshop about small scale, DIY solar installations for home use. Greg Nelson has been sharing knowledge about small-scale DIY solar installations for increased resilience. He recently worked with Living Energy Farm (LEF) to install systems at a workshop in Vermont. Built using 8 salvaged solar panels, this system provides refrigeration, cooking, lighting, and ways to charge laptops and power tools to a small off-grid community's common building.

Greg has been part of Danby Resilience Community where he presented at last fall's Resilience Fair, along with a deep-dive four-part series at The Soil Factory in Ithaca. This October he will speak about these solutions at the Radically Rural conference in New Hampshire.

