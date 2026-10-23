© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DRACULA, a concert staging benefitting Kitchen Theatre Company

DRACULA, a concert staging benefitting Kitchen Theatre Company

Theatre Incognita invites you to keep the Halloween / Day of the Dead spirit going with our staged reading of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Your ticket will go to support the great work of Kitchen Theatre Company.

Featuring Judith Andrew, Dave Dietrich, Eric Michael Hambury, Dan Kiely, Kristin Sad, Elizabeth Seldin, Karen Veaner, Gary Weissbrot & Scott Whitham. See

Kitchen Theatre Company
$12 to $36
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre Incognita
607-391-1121
info@theatreincognita.org
https://theatreincognita.org
Kitchen Theatre Company
417 W. State St./Martin Luther King Jr. St.,
Ithaca, 14850
607) 272-0570
emilyjackson@kitchentheatre.org
https://www.kitchentheatre.org