DRACULA, a concert staging benefitting Kitchen Theatre Company

Theatre Incognita invites you to keep the Halloween / Day of the Dead spirit going with our staged reading of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Your ticket will go to support the great work of Kitchen Theatre Company.

Featuring Judith Andrew, Dave Dietrich, Eric Michael Hambury, Dan Kiely, Kristin Sad, Elizabeth Seldin, Karen Veaner, Gary Weissbrot & Scott Whitham. See