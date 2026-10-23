DRACULA, a concert staging benefitting Kitchen Theatre Company
DRACULA, a concert staging benefitting Kitchen Theatre Company
Theatre Incognita invites you to keep the Halloween / Day of the Dead spirit going with our staged reading of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Your ticket will go to support the great work of Kitchen Theatre Company.
Featuring Judith Andrew, Dave Dietrich, Eric Michael Hambury, Dan Kiely, Kristin Sad, Elizabeth Seldin, Karen Veaner, Gary Weissbrot & Scott Whitham. See
Kitchen Theatre Company
$12 to $36
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Theatre Incognita
607-391-1121
info@theatreincognita.org
Kitchen Theatre Company
417 W. State St./Martin Luther King Jr. St.,Ithaca, 14850
607) 272-0570
emilyjackson@kitchentheatre.org