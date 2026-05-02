Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca

EILEEN IVERS & THE BRIGIDEENS is the fiery new acoustic powerhouse female band formed and led by Grammy awarded, Emmy-nominated, 9-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Eileen Ivers. The group features critically acclaimed musicians and vocalists from the Celtic and Americana traditions.

With The Brigideens, Ivers continues to produce her signature musical sound that led the L.A. Times to proclaim, “Ivers’ presentation was music with the kind of life and spirit that come together when talented artists from different backgrounds find the linkages that connect all forms of music.” Native New Yorkers, Caitlin Maloney is on lead vocals and Hilary Hawke on 5-string banjo, upright bass, clarinet, spoons, and vocals. Anna Colliton, a Chicago native, is a master of the Irish bodhran and adds cajon/percussion. From Maryland, guitarist and vocalist Colin Forhan plays tenor banjo and concertina.

"My audience was blown away by their live show and I truly appreciated the incredible playing of Hilary Hawke on 5-string and upright bass as well as Anna Colliton, a master of the bodhran. Singer Caitlin Maloney along with guitar/vocalist Colin Forhan add a dynamic new element to Eileen’s sound as well with the Brigideens adding bluegrass, Americana, and other traditions to the Irish music Eileen is so well known for. Above all, you can tell they are having FUN together…” – Russell Gusetti, Blackstone River Theatre

"Where else could you hear an Irish ballad from the 1600s featuring three banjos–count ‘em, three–and then an encore with a Fleetwood Mac tune, Brigideen style…At the core is Eileen Ivers with her as always stunning and athletic Irish fiddle playing and virtuosic genre bending renditions of world music. Now add these ladies with soaring vehicles and equally stellar playing and you have a gal power band you don’t wanna miss! It is only human to want to put them in that Celtic box of tricks, but that would be keeping them confined…"

– Carol Noonan, Stone Mountain Arts Center

Night Eagle Productions is proud to present Eileen Ivers and the Brigideens at The Hangar Theatre in Ithaca.

