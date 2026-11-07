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Elizabethan Carols by the Southern Tier Singers Collective

Elizabethan Carols by the Southern Tier Singers Collective

Join the Southern Tier Singers Collective for a presentation of Elizabethan Carols on Sunday, December 6th at 3PM!

This event is FREE and open to the public. Donations of $20 recommended.

About the STSC: The STSC is an organization of highly skilled singers presenting artistically polished performances of distinctive choral repertoire. Founded in the fall of 2018 by William Culverhouse, STSC is based in Binghamton, New York, and draws singers from as far as Ithaca, Oneonta, Elmira, and northeast Pennsylvania.

Phelps Mansion Museum
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Tier Singers' Collective
https://www.southerntiersingers.org/
Phelps Mansion Museum
191 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077233931