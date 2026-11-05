Republicans elected to Corning town board, regain majority

The town of Corning has a Republican majority once again after Tuesday’s election results.

Two Republicans and two Democrats were vying for two seats on Corning’s town board this election. The positions were left open after the sudden resignations of Town Supervisor Jenniffer Mullen and Deputy Supervisor Stuart Sammis over the summer.

Voters chose the Republican candidates, newcomer Nicholas Tammaro and a previous board member Donna Gridley, over Democratic Party candidates community organizer Joan Rosen and first-time candidate Trecelle Sweet.

At the election watch party hosted by the Corning City Democratic Committee, Sweet said she’s okay with the loss because the party was looking for a candidate, and she said it was her “time to step up.”

“The way I feel is I just hope that the people that are voted on consider the town's people and what they need, and help make this transition that's going on right now in the town of Corning more smooth and more transparent. Because that's one of the things that I ran on was transparency and communicating with the citizens.“

Sweet said she will continue going to the town meetings but has no plans to run for office again.

Rosen ran for town board in 2023. She said she is not sure yet whether she will run for office again.

“The people of our community have spoken, with their votes,” she said. “I’m disappointed but I honor the result.”

Rosen said she has been in the area for approximately three years.

“I love it here and plan to stay here,” she continued. “During this short campaign I had the opportunity to meet so many good people, and I had some great conversations. Now I look forward to meeting and working with the new council members, and getting things done for our community.”

The two board assignments are for one year.