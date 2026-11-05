Republican Nick Langworthy wins reelection in NY23, defeats Democratic challenger Aaron Gies

Republican Nick Langworthy won reelection to New York’s 23rd Congressional District seat on Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Langworthy held onto the seat with 60.3 percent of the votes.

In an edited video of his acceptance speech posted to social media Wednesday morning, Langworthy said “it’s a humbling experience putting your name on the ballot.”

“I'll never stop fighting for this community,” said Langworthy “Whether it's fighting for tax cuts, whether it's fighting to strengthen our economy, create the jobs of tomorrow, so that our kids and our grandkids could stay right here in Western New York and in the Southern Tier and have the same blessings that we've all had to enjoy this way of life.“

New York’s 23rd Congressional District covers Allegany, Chemung and Tioga counties and parts of Schuyler and Steuben counties.

Democratic Party and Working Families Party challenger Aaron Gies received 39.7 of the vote.

“New Yorkers want leaders that are competent, humble, accessible, people who respect the law and do not love money,” said Gies in a concession speech posted to his campaign social media on Nov. 4. “I've seen this with our supporters on the left, right, and center. Mr. Langworth would be wise to make himself more available to his constituents. The public angst that he fears mostly arises from frustration at being stonewalled and gaslit.”

He encouraged Langworthy to work with Democratic Rep. Josh Riley on “demanding answers from the utility commission.” Riley was reelected to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District on Tuesday.

“We have proven that this is not a deep red district. It is not safe to ignore us. We are mighty,” said Gies.

Margie Lawler, co-chair of the Steuben County Democratic Committee and chair of the Corning City Democratic Committee said more voters in the district are hearing from their party when they see a candidate like Gies “showing up in their community over and over again.”

“That's a win, no matter what the final outcome is, because we're giving voters a choice, and that's very important, especially in a district that's drawn the way ours is, with such a strong Republican advantage. We want voters to at least hear what the Democrats are offering.”

Gies is an associate professor at St. Bonaventure University. He took time away from teaching to run for office. It was his first political run.

A Democrat has not represented the district since 2010.

This will be Langworthy’s third term in office.

Election results are unofficial until certified.