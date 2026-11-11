Feast of Carols by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Feast of Carols by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers
Annual Feast of Carols Concert
Sunday, December 6, 2026
4:00 p.m.
Ford Hall – Ithaca College
Celebrate the joy and spirit of the holiday season with the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers at our annual Feast of Carols concert!
Bring your family and friends for a wonderful afternoon of holiday music featuring the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, accompanied by a full orchestra and the Cayuga Brass Ensemble.
This year's special program will feature Lena McLin's magnificent Christmas Cantata as its centerpiece, along with holiday favorites, special guest soloists, and a festive holiday sing-along.
Featured Guests:
Amber Ward and Ty Benners, guest soloists and DCJS alumni
Newark Valley Middle School Choir, under the direction of Maxwell Kuhnel
Cayuga Brass Ensemble
Come share in this musical celebration of the season!
ADMISSION IS FREE!
Donations are warmly welcomed and appreciated.