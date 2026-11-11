Feast of Carols by the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers

Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers

Annual Feast of Carols Concert

Sunday, December 6, 2026

4:00 p.m.

Ford Hall – Ithaca College

Celebrate the joy and spirit of the holiday season with the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers at our annual Feast of Carols concert!

Bring your family and friends for a wonderful afternoon of holiday music featuring the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, accompanied by a full orchestra and the Cayuga Brass Ensemble.

This year's special program will feature Lena McLin's magnificent Christmas Cantata as its centerpiece, along with holiday favorites, special guest soloists, and a festive holiday sing-along.

Featured Guests:

Amber Ward and Ty Benners, guest soloists and DCJS alumni

Newark Valley Middle School Choir, under the direction of Maxwell Kuhnel

Cayuga Brass Ensemble

Come share in this musical celebration of the season!

ADMISSION IS FREE!

Donations are warmly welcomed and appreciated.