Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Monday, November 30th, 2026
7pm-8pm
First Baptist Church
located off DeWitt Park, 309 North Cayuga St, Ithaca, NY
All are welcome to join for this free performance.
The performance will be followed by light refreshments.
https://fingerlakesfiddle.org/
First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra
fingerlakesfiddle@gmail.com
First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca