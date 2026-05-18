Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
Monday May 18, 2026
7pm-8pm
First Baptist Church
Located off DeWitt Park
309 North Cayuga St, Ithaca, NY
All are welcome to join for this free performance.
The performance will be followed by light refreshments.
https://fingerlakesfiddle.org
First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Finger Lakes Fiddle Orchestra Concert
fingerlakesfiddle@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Catherine McCarthy
cam59@cornell.edu
First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca