Five Women Wearing the Same Dress
Five Women Wearing the Same Dress
"Five Women Wearing the Same Dress," Alan Ball’s comedy of manners, comes to Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown this spring, presented by the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department. Directed by Adara Alston, the play gathers five bridesmaids in a bedroom upstairs from a wedding reception they would rather skip. As the party rages on below, the women trade secrets, grievances and unexpected friendship, each dressed in the same unflattering bridesmaid gown. Ball’s script, from the writer of "American Beauty" and "Six Feet Under," balances sharp comedy with genuine warmth. Performances take place at Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, Feb. 25-28.
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown
$15-$24
07:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
6077534544
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
Artist Group Info
SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown
24 Port Watson StCortland, New York 13045
6077532831
benjamin.wells@cortland.edu