New York State Senator Lea Webb is joining the City of Binghamton as an official co-host of the second annual GreenSheen Free Paint Recycling Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Building on the City’s successful 2025 environmental initiative, this year’s high-volume event provides residents with a professional solution for disposing of leftover architectural paints, stains, and varnishes at no cost. Last year, the City’s leadership led 503 residents to successfully divert 39,583 lbs. of waste from local landfills.