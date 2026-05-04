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Free Paint Recycling Event

Free Paint Recycling Event

New York State Senator Lea Webb is joining the City of Binghamton as an official co-host of the second annual GreenSheen Free Paint Recycling Event on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Building on the City’s successful 2025 environmental initiative, this year’s high-volume event provides residents with a professional solution for disposing of leftover architectural paints, stains, and varnishes at no cost. Last year, the City’s leadership led 503 residents to successfully divert 39,583 lbs. of waste from local landfills.

Downtown Binghamton
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

NYS Senator Lea Webb
607-773-8771
leawebb@nysenate.gov
https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/lea-webb
Downtown Binghamton
Downtown Binghamton
Binghamton, New York 13901
6077234620
information@broomearts.org
https://broomearts.org/in-the-community/first-friday/