Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book

Finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

June 18–27

In this emotionally charged musical, Alison moves through time to visit her childhood, college years, and early adulthood–unravelling her own coming-of-age and coming-out story while trying to make sense of the twisty, layered relationship she has with her father and their shared hometown. Based on the best-selling graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, Fun Home features a soaring score by Jeanine Tesori that ranges from rousing 70s pop to wistful, shimmering ballads and a witty, heartfelt book by Lisa Kron.

Performances

Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 pm (preview)

Friday, June 19 at 7:30 pm (opening)

Saturday, June 20 at 2:30 & 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 21 at 2:30 pm

Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 pm

Friday, June 26 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 27 at 2:30 & 7:30 pm

