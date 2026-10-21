Gratitude in Our Traditions: An Interfaith Gathering
Gratitude in Our Traditions: An Interfaith Gathering
The Broome County Interfaith Council is hosting a Gratitude Gathering to celebrate our different faiths and spiritual traditions while coming together in our shared values and unified gratitude. All are welcome to attend at Temple Concord on November 15th at 3 pm to hear various faith leaders and area interfaith members share their gifts of meditation, prayer, and music.
Temple Concord Binghamton
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Broome County Interfaith Council
607-763-6003
reverendsocks@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
rachelgeson@gmail.com
Temple Concord Binghamton
9 Riverside DriveBinghamton, New York 13905
(607) 723-7355
templeconcordaa@gmail.com