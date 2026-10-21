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Gratitude in Our Traditions: An Interfaith Gathering

Gratitude in Our Traditions: An Interfaith Gathering

The Broome County Interfaith Council is hosting a Gratitude Gathering to celebrate our different faiths and spiritual traditions while coming together in our shared values and unified gratitude. All are welcome to attend at Temple Concord on November 15th at 3 pm to hear various faith leaders and area interfaith members share their gifts of meditation, prayer, and music.

Temple Concord Binghamton
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Broome County Interfaith Council
607-763-6003
reverendsocks@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

rachelgeson@gmail.com
Temple Concord Binghamton
9 Riverside Drive
Binghamton, New York 13905
(607) 723-7355
templeconcordaa@gmail.com
http://www.templeconcord.com