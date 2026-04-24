The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, May 17, with a 3 pm concert by the internationally acclaimed Hermitage Piano Trio. Featuring Misha Keylin (violin), Sergey Antonov (cello), and Ilya Kazantsev (piano), the Hermitage Piano Trio has solidified its place as one of the world’s leading piano trios, garnering multiple GRAMMY® Award nominations and receiving both audience and high-profile press accolades for their performances.

A rarity in the chamber music world, this elite Trio brings together three accomplished soloists in their own right. Violinist Misha Keylin has performed in 45 countries across five continents. Hailed as “a brilliant cellist” by the legendary Mstislav Rostropovich, Sergey Antonov went on to prove his mentor’s proclamation when he became one of the youngest cellists ever awarded the gold medal at the world’s premier musical contest, the quadrennial International Tchaikovsky Competition. Pianist Ilya Kazantsev has performed as a recitalist and a soloist with orchestras in Russia, Canada, Europe, and the United States; his many awards and honors include first prize at the Nikolai Rubinstein International Competition (France) as well as top prizes at the International Chopin Competition (Russia) and the World Piano Competition (USA).

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

