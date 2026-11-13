Holiday Art & Gift Sale at UUCB
Holiday Art & Gift Sale at UUCB
Join us for a fun & festive weekend of gift shopping, supporting local artisans, and enjoying homemade food from our Holiday Cafe. This popular event runs Saturday, 12/12, 10 AM - 4 PM and Sunday, 12/13, 12 PM - 4 PM.
This is UUCB's much anticipated event to shop for unique, handcrafted items to complete your holiday shopping. Our Holiday Cafe will be open throughout the event with an offering of homemade foods and baked goods. We can't wait to see you there!
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton
607-729-1641
office@uubinghamton.org
Artist Group Info
Holiday Art & Gift Sale
uucb.art.and.gift.sale@gmail.com
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton
183 Riverside Dr.Binghamton, New York 13905
office@uubinghamton.org