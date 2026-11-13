Join us for a fun & festive weekend of gift shopping, supporting local artisans, and enjoying homemade food from our Holiday Cafe. This popular event runs Saturday, 12/12, 10 AM - 4 PM and Sunday, 12/13, 12 PM - 4 PM.

This is UUCB's much anticipated event to shop for unique, handcrafted items to complete your holiday shopping. Our Holiday Cafe will be open throughout the event with an offering of homemade foods and baked goods. We can't wait to see you there!