Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the US, and have shared their

music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages. Their original song “Banks of the Brandywine”

was a Grand Prize winner in the 2024 John Lennon Songwriting Contest. The video for their all-violin

cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” amassed over 16 million views on Facebook where it was shared over

400,000 times.

The band's newest release, Wildfire, marks House of Hamill's most compelling work to date. Featuring

their strongest and most exciting songwriting, Wildfire is filled with lyrical depth, sophisticated vocal and

instrumental arrangements and hooks that are simply irresistible. This album captures the vibrant

energy and creativity that have become the hallmarks of a House of Hamill live show.

Whether they’re ripping through a set of original jigs and reels, adding lush three-part harmonies into

traditional folk ballads or cracking up an audience with stories from the road, House of Hamill puts on a

show that captivates audiences from the very first note