Join journalist and memoirist Raza Rumi (Hunter College), writer and filmmaker Austin Bunn (Cornell University), and theater arts producer Emily Jackson (Kitchen Theatre Company) in this lively conversation about making art, exercising rights, and imagining a better world for all. Jonathan Miller of Story House Ithaca will moderate.

The discussion is part of a series of dialogues celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ithaca City of Asylum, an all-volunteer effort that provides refuge in Ithaca for writers and artists who can no longer safely work in their home countries. Each invites a former program participant (in this case Rumi) and local residents working creatively in other fields to share their perspectives.

Doors and the lobby bar open at 5. The program starts at 5:30.