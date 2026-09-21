International Translation Day of Greater Binghamton

Saturday, October 10, 2026

11 am - 3 pm

Cooperative Gallery 213

213 State Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Call for Participants (closes Friday, October 5)

Contact:

Erin Riddle, erin@erinriddle.com

Marella Feltrin-Morris, mfeltrinmorris@ithaca.edu

In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to recognize the role of translation in transnational communication and understanding and in fostering peace. The same resolution declared September 30 as UN International Translation Day, now celebrated annually around the world. September 30 was chosen for the date because it is the feast of St. Jerome, who is considered the patron saint of translators.

Cooperative Gallery 213’s participation in this global event celebrates literary artists from around the world, their works in translation, and the translators who make their works accessible.

We invite participants to join us for this local event as part of a global celebration of translators and their work. Participants are welcome to read their own translations or the works of other translators.

Please fill out the form to participate. The timing of this event on October 10 is to be determined based on participant interest and response to this form.

If you have any questions or problems with the form, please email Erin at erin@erinriddle.com.

