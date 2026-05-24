The Equus Projects, in collaboration with equine trainer and musician Dan McCarthy present Interspecies Listening: Lessons With A Master June 20-21 in Hobart, NY.

June 20, 2 pm

June 21, 2 pm

The Equus Projects is a company of skilled professional dancers trained in horsemanship who explore the artistic possibility of dancing with horses. Designed as a theatrical framing of the work of Dan McCarthy, this 80 minute site-specific performance merges dance, improvisation, horsemanship, live and electronically composed music, and visual installation. The work features McCarthy playing live guitar against a rich sonic landscape created by musician JP Davis.

Audiences interested in attending Interspecies Listening should be aware that the performance will be outdoors, and will involve a short walk from parking to the performance site. Those with accessibility or mobility needs are encouraged to contact The Equus Projects with any questions or requests for assistance.

Tickets are available online through the Equus Projects website: https://www.equus-onsite.org/performance-hobart-ny

Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended, as seating is limited at each performance.