On Sunday, May 31, 2026, the fifth annual Ithaca Book and Zine Fair will be held at Buffalo Street Books as a part of the Community Arts Partnership’s Spring Writes Literary Festival and Ithaca Festival! This event celebrates publishing as an art, craft, and DIY activity. 40+ local and regional independent publishers, zine-makers, artists, DIYers, and writers will show and sell their wares.

This event is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and NYS Legislature, administered by the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.

Poster design for 2026 is by Mari Wilson, an artist from Trumansburg.