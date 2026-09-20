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Ithaca Dances of Universal Peace

Ithaca Dances of Universal Peace

The Dances of Universal Peace are an interfaith spiritual practice in motion.
Drawing on sacred phrases, songs and poetry from the world's wisdom traditions,
the Dances blend live music, chant, and movement into a living experience of unity and peace.
The Dances offer us an opportunity to connect with the spiritual essence within ourselves,
and recognize it in others. There are no performers or audience;
newcomers and experienced dancers create the circle together.

Dances of Universal Peace
10-20
07:15 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Dances of Universal Peace
306 N Aurora St.
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072771620
ithacadancesofuniversalpeace@gmail.com
idancepeace.org