JUNE DANCE 2026

Friday, June 5 + Saturday, June 6, 2026, 7:30 PM

The Cherry Arts

102 Cherry St, Ithaca, NY 14850

www.thecherry.org

Now in its sixth year, June Dance brings together a distinguished group of local and nationally recognized dance artists for an evening-length shared program. June Dance is an annual shared concert series providing Tompkins County audiences with access to high-level professional dance in a full theatrical context.

June Dance 2026, curated by Project Director Jim Self, features the choreographic, performance, and film work of Rik Daniels, Mark Schmidt, Jim Self, and Danielle Russo. Queer Culture, physical intensity, stories of grief and redemption, disability and triumph, are all rolled into three dynamic live solos, and one stunning screen dance. All performers are award winners and have toured extensively, sharing their unique and distinct movement voices.