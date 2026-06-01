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Loud & Proud - Live Singing Drag Brunch

Loud & Proud - Live Singing Drag Brunch

What a better way to start off your Ithaca Pride Festival Sunday than with some live singing by some local drag artists (right around the corner from the festival) at K-House Karaoke & Arts Hub on State St? Fuel up for the festival day with some delicious food (& drinks!) brought to you by the K-House café partner - Farm to Feast - while we entertain you!

The show will feature 6 drag artists singing LIVE - bringing together the love of drag, the magic of live music at K-House, and delicious local food from Farm to Feast to celebrate Ithaca Pride.

Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

For more info - stay connected on our socials!
@justalex.drag | @khousekaraoke

K-HOUSE Karaoke & Arts Hub
$20 in advance, $25 at the door
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Just Alex
K-HOUSE Karaoke & Arts Hub
121 W Martin Luther King Jr. St
Ithaca, New York 14850
khousekaraoke@gmail.com