Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly

In this witty, charming romantic comedy set in small town Alabama, two recently widowed high school teachers become next door neighbors. Casual conversations give way to neighborly conflicts and reconciliations, which eventually lead to a connection neither see coming. A love story for people who think they’ve lost their chance.

Heard of our famous KTC parties? Join us for a holiday party 30 minutes before and during intermission of each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night performance. These shows have a higher cost ticket because of the party to account for the food and drink provided.