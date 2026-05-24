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Mom's House Clambake

Mom's House Clambake

Mom’s House Clambake is a family-friendly community fundraiser taking place on June 20, 2026, at 539 Hance Road in Vestal. The event will bring the community together for food, entertainment, and family fun, including children’s programming, live family-friendly music, and DJing by Johnny Only.

Proceeds from the event will support Mom’s House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income single parents continue their education while providing a safe, supportive environment for their children. Mom's House also provides supportive services to the parents. By helping parents work toward their educational goals and greater self-sufficiency, Mom’s House strengthens families and creates brighter futures for both parents and children in our community.

Mountain Top Clambakes
$30 - $60
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mom's House of Endicott NY Inc.
6076449972
bpeake@momshouseny.org
MomsHouseny.org
Mountain Top Clambakes
539 Hance Road
Vestal, New York 13850
607-669-9191
MtTopClambakes@gmail.com
https://mountaintopgrove.com