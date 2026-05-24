Mom’s House Clambake is a family-friendly community fundraiser taking place on June 20, 2026, at 539 Hance Road in Vestal. The event will bring the community together for food, entertainment, and family fun, including children’s programming, live family-friendly music, and DJing by Johnny Only.

Proceeds from the event will support Mom’s House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income single parents continue their education while providing a safe, supportive environment for their children. Mom's House also provides supportive services to the parents. By helping parents work toward their educational goals and greater self-sufficiency, Mom’s House strengthens families and creates brighter futures for both parents and children in our community.