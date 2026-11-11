Needlework History of Broome County
Needlework History of Broome County
Jen Lorang sponsored by The Embroiderer's Guild of America Legacy Scholarship will share her research of women's fiber crafts in Broome County. This evening will include free cross-stitch quilts, a look at the current Vestal Museum display "Guilded Holidays" and more.... Join us for a fun evening of education and arts.
The Vestal Museum
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Artist Group Info
Jen Lorang
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway EastVestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov