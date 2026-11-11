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Needlework History of Broome County

Needlework History of Broome County

Jen Lorang sponsored by The Embroiderer's Guild of America Legacy Scholarship will share her research of women's fiber crafts in Broome County. This evening will include free cross-stitch quilts, a look at the current Vestal Museum display "Guilded Holidays" and more.... Join us for a fun evening of education and arts.

The Vestal Museum
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

Jen Lorang
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway East
Vestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
https://www.vestalmuseum.org