Neil Berg's Tim & Scrooge
Neil Berg's Tim & Scrooge
A radio play that takes place 12 years after Scrooge’s transformation. Music by Neil Berg, written by Nick Meglin, and directed by Nick Corley, this lighthearted universal story is about modern ideals and family relationships. A great way to begin your holiday season!
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org