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Neil Berg's Tim & Scrooge

Neil Berg's Tim & Scrooge

A radio play that takes place 12 years after Scrooge’s transformation. Music by Neil Berg, written by Nick Meglin, and directed by Nick Corley, this lighthearted universal story is about modern ideals and family relationships. A great way to begin your holiday season!

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org