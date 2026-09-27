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NYS Governor's Buttons 1898- Today: A Talk with Michon Stuart

NYS Governor's Buttons 1898- Today: A Talk with Michon Stuart

Michon Stuart will discuss his collection of Governor's Campaign Buttons spanning the last 100 years. This free event will be held at the Vestal Museum, light refreshments will be provided. Come prepared to reminisce about past NY State leaders and their campaigns.

The Vestal Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Vestal Museum

Artist Group Info

mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway East
Vestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
https://www.vestalmuseum.org