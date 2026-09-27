NYS Governor's Buttons 1898- Today: A Talk with Michon Stuart
NYS Governor's Buttons 1898- Today: A Talk with Michon Stuart
Michon Stuart will discuss his collection of Governor's Campaign Buttons spanning the last 100 years. This free event will be held at the Vestal Museum, light refreshments will be provided. Come prepared to reminisce about past NY State leaders and their campaigns.
The Vestal Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Vestal Museum
6073216013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
Artist Group Info
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov
The Vestal Museum
328 Vestal Parkway EastVestal, New York 13850
607-321-6013
mrestuccia@vestalny.gov