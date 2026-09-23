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Public comment on New York’s ‘nuclear policy options paper’ ends soon

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published September 23, 2026 at 6:22 PM EDT
A cooling tower at a nuclear power plant in Oswego, New York. Four nuclear reactors currently operate in the state, providing one-fifth of its electricity.
Abigail Connolly
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WRVO
A cooling tower at a nuclear power plant in Oswego, New York. Four nuclear reactors currently operate in the state, providing one-fifth of its electricity.

The deadline for New Yorkers to comment on the state’s “nuclear policy options paper” is Thursday.

In 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul set a goal of bringing back nuclear energy to create a zero-emissions electricity system.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Public Service developed the policy options paper. It will be part of the state’s “Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development in New York”. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Local municipalities were invited to submit their interest in becoming a site for a nuclear facility. Schuyler and Broome counties were two of eight places that applied for consideration.
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Local News nuclear energynuclearNYSERDA
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke