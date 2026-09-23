Public comment on New York’s ‘nuclear policy options paper’ ends soon

The deadline for New Yorkers to comment on the state’s “nuclear policy options paper” is Thursday.

In 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul set a goal of bringing back nuclear energy to create a zero-emissions electricity system.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Public Service developed the policy options paper. It will be part of the state’s “Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development in New York”. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.