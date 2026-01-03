Owego Rotary Holiday Craft Fair

Rotary Craft Fair to be held Saturday November 14th at Owego Elks

Owego Rotary Club is hosting a holiday craft fair on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Owego Elks Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers will find the ballroom, parlors, bar and hallways full of small business vendors who will display carefully crafted items such as jewelry, carvings, soaps, pottery, textiles, accessories, home décor, holiday decorations and much more. All will be ready with perfect timing for holiday shopping.

Rotarians sponsor this event annually as a fundraiser for Rotary’s very important job of finally eradicating polio in the world. Polio is a persistent threat that still exists, even in America. All proceeds from every Rotary activity including a fantastic raffle basket display, 50-50 and beautifully handcrafted items plus gift wrapping service will be donated to the PolioPlus Fund of The Rotary Foundation.

Come to Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street in Owego on Saturday, November 14th, to enjoy a fun and festive atmosphere while supporting small business vendors and joining the fight against polio. Adding to the fun, the annual Holiday Showcase will take place that same day, bringing festive activities and holiday spirit to every corner of downtown. It all comes together to make Owego a oneofakind, allinone shopping experience you won’t want to miss. Find Owego Rotary on Facebook and Instagram for event updates.

