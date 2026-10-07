Peaches and Crime with Sirenflower and Tom Jolu: The BMAC Launch Fundraiser

Saturday, November 7

Doors 6:00 PM · Show 6:30 PM

Bundy Annex, behind the historic Bundy House, 129 Main St., Binghamton

$20 suggested donation

WBDY 99.5 FM and Riot Act Books are joining forces as BMAC, the Binghamton Media and Arts Collective, a new nonprofit to keep community radio and independent books alive in Binghamton. After the Bundy Museum lost its major funding, WBDY has been running on volunteer power alone. This show is how we launch BMAC and keep the station on the air.

Come out for a night of live music with Peaches and Crime, Sirenflower, and Tom Jolu. Every dollar goes straight to keeping local, independent media going. Bring your friends!