Pegasus: The Orchestra ("From Within: Strings & Voices"—Haydn, Bach, Britten, Azarashvili)

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, September 27, with a 3PM concert. Pegasus: The Orchestra returns to Stamford for its own special 10th Anniversary Season concert, From Within: Strings & Voices, an intimate string-orchestra program, co-sponsored by Robin Shoemaker.

Led by founder, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Karén Hakobyan, the concert features Pegasus in a 12-piece string orchestra formation, with concertmaster Ruggero Allifranchini, principal oboist Noah Kay, and principal cellist Ari Evan appearing as soloists.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

Conducting from the harpsichord in the first half, Karén Hakobyan leads Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C minor, featuring Ruggero Allifranchini and Noah Kay. Ruggero Allifranchini then takes center stage in Haydn’s Violin Concerto in G Major, a work of Classical grace and refined virtuosity.

After intermission, Ari Evan is featured in Azarashvili’s Concerto for Violoncello and String Orchestra, a lyrical and deeply expressive work for cello and strings. Noah Kay returns as soloist in Bach’s Sinfonia “Arioso” from Cantata BWV 156, before Pegasus closes the printed program with Britten’s spirited Simple Symphony. As a celebratory encore, the orchestra performs the Prelude from Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

