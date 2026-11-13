Newfield Public Library Pierogi Sale Fundraiser Saturday, December 12 at 4-7 p.m. at Newfield Fire Department. Enjoy homemade pierogi in the comfort of your own home. Pierogies will be flash frozen and include instructions for reheating. Select from potato/cheese or sauerkraut/onion by the half dozen for $12 or a full dozen for $20. Pre-orders are highly recommended by completing the form on our website or contacting the library by phone 607-564-3594, email newfieldlibrary@gmail.com, or in-person.

Pierogi (or varenyky, pedaheh, or pyrohy) is a comfort food for Eastern European families. Traditionally peasant food, pierogi have become celebration food and are staples for Christmas Eve, Easter, weddings, funerals, graduations, and other milestones. They are not only delicious, but also a tradition to make together, often with multiple generations in the kitchen.

Proceeds benefit the Newfield Public Library.

