Portrait of Aretha with CeCe Teneal
Portrait of Aretha with CeCe Teneal
CeCe Teneal, back by popular demand, honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular songs from this icon’s 50-year career, including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do), and more."
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org