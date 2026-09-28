© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Portrait of Aretha with CeCe Teneal

Portrait of Aretha with CeCe Teneal

CeCe Teneal, back by popular demand, honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular songs from this icon’s 50-year career, including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Until You Come Back to Me (That's What I'm Gonna Do), and more."

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org