PULP Utility Clinic

I invite you to stop by my utility clinic with the Public Utility Law Project on September 30th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Broome County Public Library. At this workshop, you can check eligibility for a variety of energy-related programs such as New York State Electric and Gas's (NYSEG) Energy Affordability Program, monthly bill discount, energy efficiency programs, and more. Please bring a valid form of ID, a copy of your utility bill, and any award letters for benefits like SNAP, HEAP, or SSI.