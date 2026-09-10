Quilts of Freedom
Quilts of Freedom
The Major’s Inn Quilt Show in Gilbertsville, NY, features traditional and contemporary quilts from local quilters and runs annually in October, with over 300 quilts displayed across the inn’s historic Tudor-style building.
Friday October 2 and Saturday October 3 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday October 4 from 11am to 4pm.
Lunch available all days for $10
The Major's Inn
$5
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Major's Inn Foundation
themajorsinn@gmail.com
The Major's Inn
104 Marion AveGilbertsville , New York 13776
themajorsinn@gmail.com