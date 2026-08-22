Race for the Records" Guinness World Records Jigsaw Puzzle Event

Thousands of puzzling enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada will gather with one ambitious goal: make puzzling history.

Throughout the day, participants will attempt to break three Guinness World Records titles:

Largest Human Jigsaw Puzzle Piece

Most Signatures on a Puzzle

Most contributions to a Jigsaw Puzzle in 8 hours

The day will culminate in the assembly of Ravensburger's iconic 40,000-piece Disney puzzle—one of the largest commercially available jigsaw puzzles in the world.

