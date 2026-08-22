Race for the Records" Guinness World Records Jigsaw Puzzle Event
Race for the Records" Guinness World Records Jigsaw Puzzle Event
Thousands of puzzling enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada will gather with one ambitious goal: make puzzling history.
Throughout the day, participants will attempt to break three Guinness World Records titles:
Largest Human Jigsaw Puzzle Piece
Most Signatures on a Puzzle
Most contributions to a Jigsaw Puzzle in 8 hours
The day will culminate in the assembly of Ravensburger's iconic 40,000-piece Disney puzzle—one of the largest commercially available jigsaw puzzles in the world.
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
$25 to particapate
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New York Jigsaw Puzzle Association
6073231760
nyjpausa@gmail.com
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
1 Stuart StBinghamton, New York 13901