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Race for the Records" Guinness World Records Jigsaw Puzzle Event

Race for the Records" Guinness World Records Jigsaw Puzzle Event

Thousands of puzzling enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada will gather with one ambitious goal: make puzzling history.

Throughout the day, participants will attempt to break three Guinness World Records titles:

Largest Human Jigsaw Puzzle Piece
Most Signatures on a Puzzle
Most contributions to a Jigsaw Puzzle in 8 hours

The day will culminate in the assembly of Ravensburger's iconic 40,000-piece Disney puzzle—one of the largest commercially available jigsaw puzzles in the world.

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
$25 to particapate
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New York Jigsaw Puzzle Association
6073231760
nyjpausa@gmail.com
nyjpa.org
Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
1 Stuart St
Binghamton, New York 13901
http://www.broomearenaforum.com/