The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, November 15, with a 3PM concert featuring the Shelest Piano Duo. Pianists Anna and Dmitri Shelest play works by Ukrainian and American composers to honor both their heritage and their home in the United States. The duo’s inventive programs have taken them to major concert halls and international cultural and diplomatic events, prompting former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to praise their work as having “realized diplomacy through music.”

In addition to Sunday’s performance in Stamford, the duo’s 2026–27 season includes the opening concert of the Ukrainian Cultural Festival at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall; a recital as part of The Peggy Rockefeller Concert Series at The Rockefeller University; and the release of their third album, featuring Poulenc’s Concerto for Two Pianos with the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra. The couple is also known for their YouTube channel, “Shelest at the Piano,” in which they explore a variety of repertoire and share their passion for the piano.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

